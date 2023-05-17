Downtown Inc seeks artists to help beautify 5 crosswalks in York this summer

The crosswalks cross over the York County Heritage Rail Trail on N. Beaver, W. Philadelphia, W. Market, W. King, and W. Princess streets, Downtown Inc. said.

YORK, Pa. — Downtown Inc, an organization dedicated to driving and encouraging investment in downtown York, announced Wednesday it's looking for submission and design ideas for art images to beautify five crosswalks in the city this summer.

The crosswalks cross over the York County Heritage Rail Trail, Downtown Inc. said in a press release.

Artists are asked to develop an innovative design, series of images, or graphics to fill the spaces within the crosswalks.

Designs should reference the theme of outdoor recreation, Codorus Creek, local history, and/or the City of York.

Preference will be given to artists that reside in the City of York.

Artists interested in participating in the project are asked to complete the brief application linked here by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

Submissions will be selected, and artists will be notified by Friday, June 23.

Artists will be asked to complete the production of their designs using materials provided by Downtown Inc.

Requirements:

Applications must be submitted via the link here.

An information session regarding the call for Art will be held on Thursday, May 25th at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Click here to register.

Sketches for the design must be submitted along with a narrative description.

Submission does not guarantee selection for the project.

Project Timeline:

Artwork creation: Mid/Late July

Artwork installation: Late July/Early August

Artists will be asked to transfer their designs to a road-based adhesive materials called Stamark, which will be applied to the crosswalks by the York City Public works departments.

As such, designs should be simple enough that they may be transferred to this material.

Designs may include geometric patterns, paper doll chains, representations of animals or objects with a trail related theme and other images subject to approval. Lettering and words will not be accepted.

All designs will be approved by a review committee.

The crosswalks included within the scope of this project are: North Beaver Street, West Philadelphia Street, West Market Street, West King Street, and West Princess Street and these crosswalks vary in size from 100 square feet to 550 square feet.

Selected artist will be compensated with a $400 stipend upon selection and an additional $400 stipend upon completion of the scope of work for a total of $800.