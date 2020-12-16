Downtown Inc announces two initiatives to support York restaurants while indoor dining is closed during COVID-19 outbreak

The organization announced Takeout Tuesday, an all-day event set for Dec. 22, and a new website where all of York's restaurants offer takeout holiday takeout fare.

YORK, Pa. — Downtown Inc announced Wednesday it is spearheading two initiatives to support and promote downtown York restaurants while indoor dining is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first effort is a community-wide Takeout Tuesday to take place on Dec. 22.

"With more than 40 restaurants in Downtown York offering either takeout, delivery, or both on Takeout Tuesday, members of the community are sure to find a restaurant to support for any meal of the day," Downtown Inc said in a press release. "On December 22nd, the community is encouraged to order takeout from their favorite restaurant and create a boost to the local restaurant businesses."

In addition to Takeout Tuesday, Downtown Inc is promoting the many restaurants of Downtown York offering holiday meal and dessert takeout, through their Holiday Meal Takeout Webpage.

Customers can order online or by phone, leave the cooking to the culinary pros and pick up just in time for their holiday celebrations at home, Downtown Inc said.