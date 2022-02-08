x
York County

Crews on scene of crash with entrapment at York County bank

The crash was reported at 11:39 a.m. at a M&T Bank location on Carlisle Road, according to emergency dispatch reports.
Credit: FOX43/Ryan Rimby
Vehicle crash into bank in Dover Township, York County.

DOVER, Pa. — Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a reported vehicle crash into a building in Dover Township, York County Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatch updates.

The crash reportedly occurred at a M&T Bank location on the 3900 block of Carlisle Road, dispatch said.

The crash reportedly involves entrapment, according to reports.

The crash was reported at 11:39 a.m., dispatch accounts say.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more details as they become available.

