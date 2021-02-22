York County business pitches in to help Newberry Township EMS reach a patient in the middle of Monday's winter storm

Donlevy Auto Service plowed off a 200-yard driveway in the middle of Monday's snow squall to help EMS personnel reach a patient with a medical emergency, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police said Monday that a helping hand from a local auto service business helped first responders get to a patient with a medical emergency during the morning's winter storm.

Donlevy's Auto Service pitched in to clear snow from the patient's 200-yard driveway so that Newberry Township EMS could get to the home.

Jesse Bloom, an officer with the Newberry Township Police Department reached out to the business for help when it became clear the EMS vehicle would not be able to get to the home.

A volunteer with the business accompanied police to the scene and, within minutes, had cleared a path for EMS personnel, police say.