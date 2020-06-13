Dog dies in a two-alarm fire in York County

Fire officials say another dog in the house survived the fire.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say one dog died in a two-alarm fire early this morning in Dallastown.

Today, around 6:00 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Maylyn Avenue for a two-story house fully involved fire.

Officials say the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. There were two dogs in the house, one survived but the other died in the fire.

Although firefighters managed to get the fire under control in about an hour, they say the house is a total loss.