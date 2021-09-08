Moonshine is back in Dillsburg for the first time in a century

Jimmy Jaxxx Shine Shack Distillery has just finished it's first batch of moonshine, Dillsburg's first legally produced liquor in over 100 years.

YORK, Pa. — A business in Dillsburg, York County is distilling liquor for the first time in more than a century.

Owners and a few locals got the first taste of moonshine from Jimmy Jaxxx Shine Shack Distillery today.

The corn based liquor uses corn from Dillsburg and water from a spring in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County.

Historically, Dillsburg and the York County area were known for distilling in the early 1800s, however, that was before laws required businesses to stop distilling their own liquor.

"York was the number one producing county and the number one producing state, which was Pennsylvania," said historian Murray Small, "and so they just hit it and after 1825 whiskey just started to drop off a little bit."