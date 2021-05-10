Detours planned for roadwork on I-83 at Exit 24 near Emigsville, York County this weekend

Weather permitting, nighttime detours will be implemented on Friday and Sunday at the on- and off-ramps around Exit 24 (Route 238/Emigsville), PennDOT said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Motorists on Interstate 83 in York County should be aware of overnight detours planned around a 6.6-mile resurfacing project beginning this weekend near Exit 24, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Weather permitting, nighttime detours will be implemented on Friday and Sunday at the on- and off-ramps around Exit 24 (Route 238/Emigsville), PennDOT said. The detours will be in place so the contractor can perform final paving on the ramps, according to PennDOT.

The detours will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights, PennDOT said.

On Friday night, the on-ramp from Route 238 to northbound I-83, and off-ramp from southbound I-83 to Route 238 will be closed. On Sunday night, the I-83 northbound off-ramp to Route 238, and the Route 238 on-ramp to I-83 southbound will be closed, according to PennDOT.

The following detours will be in place for these closures:

Route 238 on-ramp to northbound I-83: Southbound I-83 to Exit 22 (Route 181/N. George Street), to northbound I-83

I-83 southbound off-ramp to Route 238: Southbound I-83 to Exit 22 (Route181/N. George Street), then northbound I-83 to Exit 24

I-83 northbound off-ramp to Route 238: Northbound I-83 to Exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View), then southbound I-83 to Exit 24

Route 238 on-ramp to I-83 southbound: Northbound I-83 to the Exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View) to southbound I-83

This project also consists of base replacement, milling, resurfacing, guiderail updates, new signs and new pavement markings on Interstate 83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township, PennDOT said.

The work will continue during nighttime hours Sunday nights through Thursday nights, with the possibility of extending to Friday and Saturday nights. Motorists may encounter short-term lane closures between 9 PM and 6 AM and rolling slowdowns or stoppages between midnight and 5 AM, PennDOT said.

Motorists should be alert for stopped or slow-moving traffic and drive with caution through the work zone.