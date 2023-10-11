State seeks public input for plans to develop recreation opportunities at Susquehanna Riverlands State Park

The Hellam Township park is one of Pennsylvania's three newest state parks.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced that the department has opened up a public survey for input on plans for the Susquehanna Riverlands State Park in York County.

“The Bureau of State Parks is preparing a master plan to conserve and restore the land while also providing recreation opportunities for all at Susquehanna Riverlands State Park,” Dunn said in a press release. “We are eager to hear from the public about its needs and desired amenities at the park, as we develop plans for Susquehanna Riverlands. We welcome feedback from the local community, as well as those who plan to visit the park as its operations expand.”

The 10-question survey can be accessed here or through the Susquehanna Riverlands State Park’s website.

The survey will close Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Feedback from the survey will be considered as a part of a master plan DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks is preparing for Susquehanna Riverlands State Park, which is located adjacent to the Susquehanna River and next to the Hellam Hills Nature Preserve in Hellam Township.

Susquehanna Riverlands is one of three new parks DCNR announced in 2022. Trails are open to the public, but the park currently does not have infrastructure traditionally associated with state parks, such as restrooms and a park office, Dunn said.

The 1,044-acre Susquehanna Riverlands State Park lies in York County, along the confluence of Codorus Creek with the beautiful Susquehanna River, DCNR said. The park features multiple rock outcrop vistas over the river and nearly a mile of riverfront along the Susquehanna, with 1.5 miles along Codorus Creek. An approximately 2.75-mile-long portion of the Mason-Dixon Trail traverses the park. This 200-mile-long trail connects the Appalachian Trail at Whiskey Springs in Cumberland County with Chadds Ford along the Brandywine River.

DCNR completed a similar survey for Big Elk Creek State Park in August. There is no plan for a public survey for Vosburg Neck State Park because of development restrictions and existing infrastructure for recreation, DCNR said.