Dallastown School District will close high school, middle school buildings through Dec. 2 due to COVID-19 issues

All athletics and activities held on the secondary campus will be cancelled/postponed until the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25, superintendent Joshua Doll said.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — The Dallastown Area School District announced Tuesday that it will close the high school and middle school buildings through Dec. 2 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The closure, which goes into effect Wednesday, also includes the Wildcat Compass Academy, superintendent Dr. Joshua Doll said in a message to the Dallastown community.

During the closure, all in-person secondary students will switch to a remote learning model, Doll said.

In addition, Doll said, during the temporary closure:

All other buildings within the District will remain open

Secondary teachers and staff will teach remotely from their classrooms

Building and Grounds team will conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitization of both schools

Specified special education classrooms will continue to meet in-person on the secondary campus

All athletics and activities held on the secondary campus will be cancelled/postponed until the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25

Student meals will be available to all students through the Remote Learning Meal Program

Parents and guardians are asked to continue conducting daily symptom screenings of their students at home, Doll said. If anyone in the household shows any symptoms of COVID-19 or has been tested for the virus, they should contact the school building's nurse immediately, he added.