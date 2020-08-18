Dallastown HS suspends band activities due to exposure to person 'deemed to be a probable case for COVID-19'

The close contact occurred at Dallastown Band Camp, a school district spokesperson said. The district was informed Saturday by the PA Department of Health.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A York County school district has suspended all marching band activities for 14 days after learning that students at Band Camp were exposed to a person "deemed to be a probable case for COVID-19."

A spokesperson for the Dallastown Area School District said the district was informed of the potential exposure by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday.

The DOH said the Band Camp students should be quarantined for 14 days as a result of close contact with the person, the spokesperson said.