Police seek help in identifying suspect in York County church vandal

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to identify a man accused of vandalizing a local church -- while walking his dog.
The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a church on the 100 block of East Main St. in Dallastown, according to York County Regional Police.
The suspect, who was walking a dog, stopped outside the church and vandalized it with a paint marker, according to police. When he noticed a surveillance camera at the scene, he attempted to block it with his hand, but the camera was able to record images of him performing the alleged vandalism, police said.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact YCRPD at (717) 741-1259 or submit an anonymous tip online.