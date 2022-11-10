Police seek help in identifying suspect in York County church vandal

The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a church on the 100 block of East Main St. in Dallastown, according to York County Regional Police.

The suspect, who was walking a dog, stopped outside the church and vandalized it with a paint marker, according to police. When he noticed a surveillance camera at the scene, he attempted to block it with his hand, but the camera was able to record images of him performing the alleged vandalism, police said.