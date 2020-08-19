Dallastown Area School District superintendent recommends switch to remote learning, cancellation of fall sports season

Dr. Joshua Doll will make the recommendation at a School Board meeting Thursday, saying state guidelines are "no longer practicable for a district of 6,415 students"

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — The superintendent of the Dallastown Area School District in York County said Wednesday he is recommending that the district switch to a remote learning format and cancel the fall sports season.

Dr. Joshua Doll said in a letter to the Dallastown community that state COVID-19 guidelines and mandates are "no longer practicable for a district of 6,415 students," prompting his recommendation for the fall.

"I fully recognize the impacts of this polarizing topic," Doll said.

But, he said, in order for the district to "remain steadfast in our commitment to maximizing the safety of students, teachers, and staff, and to productively manage the delivery of education to our students in a consistent and cohesive approach, it is with a heavy heart that I will be making the following recommendation to our Board of School Directors:"

To modify the DASD Reopening Health and Safety Plan in order to provide a fully virtual model for the delivery of education to our students for the first trimester (through December 4, 2020) of the 2020-21 school year.

To modify the DASD Resocialization of Athletics and Student Activities Plan to cancel all fall athletic programs and in-person student activities.

Doll pointed to recent developments that have occurred since the school district presented its Reopening & Health Safety Plan in July.

The rising risk of exposure for Dallastown students, staff and families to COVID-19.

A recent directive from the Pennsylvania Department of Health that 105 Dallastown High School Band Camp students and eight band staff members be quarantined for 14 days as a result of close contact with a person deemed to be considered a probable case for COVID-19.

The state's ever-changing guidelines and recommendations, which include an August 10 recommendation from the Department of Health stating Dallastown should switch to either a blended learning or full-remote learning model and an order issued Tuesday that all students and staff wear face coverings while in school, regardless of social distancing capabilities.

The latter order was deemed "detrimental to our previously offered model of brick-and-mortar instruction," Doll said.

Doll added that there have been ongoing updates in student rosters and teacher assignments based on the fluidity of COVID-19 impacts, and said there is an increasing number of staff in the school district who are "unable to or not planning to return to work, in addition to the limited availability of substitutes, which raises concern about the ability to properly staff instruction and auxiliary services."

Doll said he will present his recommendations at Thursday night's Board Meeting, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be presented on Dallastown's Youtube channel, Doll said.

Those interested in attending the meeting virtually may do so via Zoom. Only the first 100 people who pre-register for the event will be admitted, Doll said.