Virginia man gets probation for passing counterfeit money at multiple Central PA gas stations

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A Virginia man will serve two years of probation, including four months of home confinement, for passing counterfeit money at three Pennsylvania stores, including two in York County.

Dale Richard Estep II, 35, of Colonial Beach, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court by Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Rambo also ordered Estep to pay restitution to the three stores involved, Gurganus said.

Estep was charged with passing counterfeit currency at the Sheetz, Sunoco, and Rutters gas stations along the I-81 and US 15 corridors in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York Counties between May 12-14, 2019.

Judge Rambo ordered Estep to pay restitution in the amount of $3,300 as follows:

$2,650 to Sheetz, Claysburg

$500 to Sunoco A+, Dillsburg

$150 to Rutters, Dillsburg

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, Harrisburg Office.