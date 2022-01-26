Crosswalk flags introduced in York to help keep pedestrians safe

Pedestrians are encouraged to use the flags while walking across streets as a way to increase visibility for drivers.

YORK, Pa. — York is joining a growing group of cities across the United States that use crosswalk flags to help keep pedestrians safe while they're walking around town.

Buckets with bright red flags were installed at six locations around the city.

Pedestrians are encouraged to use them while walking across streets as a way to increase visibility for drivers.

City officials said the flags are one part of their plan to create a safer downtown.

“Downtown Inc. is very committed to creating a welcoming and safe downtown for all, residents, visitors and employees," said Downtown Inc. director Jonathan Desmarias. "So it really just kind of furthers our efforts of making downtown York safer for all. Pedestrians, those with wheelchairs, those with walking sensibility issues.”

Studies conducted in Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City found pedestrian flags resulted in an increase in yielding traffic by 60%.