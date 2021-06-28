Crews respond to scene of train derailment in northern York County

The derailment was reported at about 2:30 p.m on June 28. It occurred on Stillhouse Road in Newberry Township, according to dispatch.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 6/28, 9:10 p.m.: Emergency crews are scaling back from the scene as Norfolk Southern crews and their contractors take over the incident.

There were no evacuations and clean-up is expected to take several days.

Previously:

Emergency responders are on the scene of a train derailment along the Susquehanna River in northern York County, according to dispatch accounts.

The derailment was reported at about 2:30 p.m. It occurred in York Haven, York County, near North Front Street, according to Norfolk Southern.

The York Daily Record reports that 33 rail cars are off the track, blocking both sets of tracks in the area.

Norfolk Southern issued the following statement:

"Just after 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, a Norfolk Southern train crew reported a derailment in York Haven, Pennsylvania, near N Front St. There have not been any reports of injuries to the crew.

Norfolk Southern crews and contractors are reporting to the scene. At this time, preliminary reports indicate 33 rail cars derailed, blocking both sets of tracks in the area.

There are Haz Mat labeled cars in the group that derailed, but there have not been any reports of leaks or releases. As a precaution, Norfolk Southern’s Haz Mat team is en route along with local first responders.

The train was heading eastbound with 3 locomotives and 130 total cars. At this time there is no indication of cause or how long until the tracks are cleared."

No injuries have been reported.