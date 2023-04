Fairview Township Fire Department was aided by other agencies to put out a residential fire on Wednesday evening.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Fire Department crews were dispatched to Pinetown Road in Fairview Township around 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening to put out a house fire.

***House Fire**** Fairview Twp units along with multiple other agencies is currently operating in the are of Pinetown Rd at a structure fire. LT68-3 with command Posted by Fairview Township Fire Department on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Newberry Township Fire Department was among the outside agencies called to assist and reported that units were working the fire for just over two hours.

Witnesses confirmed the fire began in the garage and quickly spread to the rest of the house.