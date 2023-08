The fire began shortly before 2 p.m. on the 6000 block of Church Road in Cross Roads Borough on Sunday.

CROSS ROADS, Pa. — Firefighters with Eureka Fire Department are battling a barn fire that began shortly before 2 p.m. on the 6000 block of Church Road in Cross Roads Borough.

According to a family member of the property owner, the building was primarily used for storing wood and propane, which accelerated the spread of the flames.

There was one structure that collapsed, but as of 3 p.m., the fire is contained to one building.