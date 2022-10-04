Coroner called to scene of vehicle crash in York County

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on Old Trail Road, near the border between Newberry and Fairview townships, according to dispatch.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment in Newberry Township, according to police and emergency dispatch.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on the 700 block of Old Trail Road, near Old York Road and Beinhower Road, near the border between Newberry and Fairview townships, dispatch said.

At least one person was transported from the scene by emergency crews.