York County

Northbound lanes closed after crash on I-83

The crash is located at Exit 19 (PA-462 – Market Street) in Springettsbury Township.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 83 in York County on Friday evening has disrupted northbound traffic on a portion of the road. 

The crash is located at Exit 19 (PA-462 – Market Street) in Springettsbury Township. York County's 911 dispatch reports multiple crews responded to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment around 5:15 p.m. 

At this time, there are no reported injuries. 

Photos provided to FOX43 show a car rolled over on I-83 and significant traffic backup.

Pennsylvania State Police say only one lane is open, and travelers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is moving very slowly. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

   

