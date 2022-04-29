Northbound lanes closed after crash on I-83

The crash is located at Exit 19 (PA-462 – Market Street) in Springettsbury Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 83 in York County on Friday evening has disrupted northbound traffic on a portion of the road.

The crash is located at Exit 19 (PA-462 – Market Street) in Springettsbury Township. York County's 911 dispatch reports multiple crews responded to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment around 5:15 p.m.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

Photos provided to FOX43 show a car rolled over on I-83 and significant traffic backup.

Pennsylvania State Police say only one lane is open, and travelers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is moving very slowly.