YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County 911 Dispatch, a crash in Spring Garden Township on Interstate-83 southbound at mile marker 20 has left both lanes closed.

As of 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officials are still rerouting traffic between Exit 19 (Market St.) and Exit 21 (US Route 30) due to the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time, though three vehicles are suspected to be involved.