Crash closes portion of Route 30 East near Wrightsville, York County

Dispach accounts say the crash involves an overturned tractor trailer. All eastbound lanes are reportedly closed.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 30 East near Wrightsville in York County has been closed due to a crash, according to emergency dispatch.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m.

Dispatch reports say the crash involves an overturned tractor trailer. It occurred on Route 30 East in the area of Cool Springs Road, according to dispatch. The truck appears to have been carrying a cargo of water bottles, thousands of which are littered around the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer has reportedly fled from the scene, and a cache of suspected marijuana was found in the cab of the truck, authorities at the scene told FOX43.

Police are currently searching for the driver.

Emergency crews are reportedly at the scene.

All lanes are closed, according to 511pa.com.

UPDATE: Crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 24 and Cool Springs Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) June 21, 2021