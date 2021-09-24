COVID-19 rapid tests are in short supply

York resident, Cynthia Marshall says in the past week she’s tried six different locations in the area.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In the wake of the delta variant and vaccine mandates, trying to receive a rapid test is a rarity.

“It’s frustrating not being able to get a rapid test and must wait two or three days,” Marshall says.

With rapid testing, a patient can receive results in minutes.

I began to conduct my own search in order to find the rapid test using a Harrisburg zip code.

On the Walgreens site, the closest location pointed me to a Phoenixville, PA; more than 80 miles away.

But the CVS site, directed me to a much farther location; Hagerstown, Maryland

“It’s supply and demand, so a lot of manufactures of these rapid test kits are experiencing a high need and they’re just not able to produce them at the rate they’re needed right now,” says Erin Schmidt of Family First Health.

Schmidt recommends patients find other alternatives such as the PCR test.

“You can get a PCR Test from your doctors office, yes it takes a couple of days so just planning ahead,” she said.