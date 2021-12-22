x
York County

Coroner says man died in hospital Tuesday evening after crash in York County

Officials say a Hellam Township man died Tuesday night of injuries he received from a crash earlier in the evening.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died in the hospital Tuesday evening, just an hour after he was in a crash in York County.

According to the York County Coroner, 38-year-old Rueben Hilliard from Hellam Township died in the hospital of blunt force trauma after a crash in Hellam Borough.

Officials say at 7:15 p.m., Hilliard was driving on the 5300 block of Lincoln Highway when he lost control of his car, hitting a parked car and pole, causing his car to flip and him to be thrown from the vehicle.

Hilliard was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where he died of his wounds at 8:17 p.m.

According to officials, Hilliard was the only person in the car at the time, and no one else was injured.

