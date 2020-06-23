Coroner called to deadly crash in York County

The 3-vehicle crash occurred around 7:48 a.m. in the area of Delta Road and Center Road in Lower Chanceford Township, according to emergency dispatch

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10 a.m.: The scene has been cleared and the roads are open.

Original story

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Lower Chanceford Township, according to emergency dispatch.

The crash was reported around 7:48 a.m. It occurred in the area of Delta Road and Center Road, according to dispatch.

At least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the coroner is on the scene, dispatch said.

Delta Road and Center Road are both closed as State Police continue their investigation, dispatch said.

No further details have been released.