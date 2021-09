On Sept. 15, Charles Emerson was involved in a crash on the 4500 block of Bull Road.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 67-year-old York County man died eight days after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Dover Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

On Sept. 15, Charles Emerson was involved in a crash on the 4500 block of Bull Road after his vehicle was struck by another which caused him to crash into a third vehicle.

Emerson was pronounced dead at York Hospital on Sept. 23