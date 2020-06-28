x
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash in York County

Officials say Christopher Sabb of Red Lion was driving his Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Cape Horn Road when he impacted a pick-up truck.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County coroner identified the individual who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. 

Officials say Christopher Sabb of Red Lion was driving his Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Cape Horn Road when he impacted a pick-up truck near Chapel Church Road, just before 8:48 p.m. 

The coroner pronounced Sabb dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to a report. 

There will not be an autopsy, but officials did complete a routine toxicology report, the coroner said.

