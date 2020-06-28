Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash in York County

Officials say Christopher Sabb of Red Lion was driving his Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Cape Horn Road when he impacted a pick-up truck.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County coroner identified the individual who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Officials say Christopher Sabb of Red Lion was driving his Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Cape Horn Road when he impacted a pick-up truck near Chapel Church Road, just before 8:48 p.m.

The coroner pronounced Sabb dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to a report.