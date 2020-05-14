Coroner identifies man found dead outside Springettsbury Township business Sunday morning

Jeffrey McKenzie, 24, of York, was found outside Capital Self-Storage around 11:05 a.m. Cause and manner of death are still to be determined, the coroner said.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has released details about a York man who was found dead outside a Springettsbury Township storage facility Sunday morning.

Jeffrey McKenzie, 24, of the 300 block of West Market Street, was found dead at about 11:05 a.m. outside Capital Self Storage on the 2600 block of East Market Street by officers dispatched to the scene, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

McKenzie had no obvious signs of external trauma that may have contributed to his death, Gay said. He was not an employee of the business.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. A determination of the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results, Gay said.