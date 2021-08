The area around the 2600 block of Delta Road is closed while police continue to investigate the crash, according to emergency dispatch.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office was called to a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch.

The crash occurred on the 2600 block of Delta Road, which is closed while investigators and emergency crews remain on the scene.

At least one person is dead, and another was transported to a local hospital, dispatch said.