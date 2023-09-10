Coroner at the scene of York County crash

According to York County Emergency Dispatch, the coroner was dispatched to the scene of a vehicle crash in North Codorus Township on Sunday night.

The crash reportedly occurred just before 8 p.m. on Sunday on the 1000 block of Renoll Lane in North Codorus Township.

Dispatchers confirmed that the York County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of the crash.

The Northern York County Regional Police is assisting in the investigation.