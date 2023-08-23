York County house fire leaves one dead

According to York County Emergency Dispatch, the fire began around 2:24 p.m. on the 4000 block of Hikey Street in Dover Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in Dover Township, York County on Wednesday evening.

One person died due to fire-related injuries, dispatch confirmed.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, or if additional people were injured at this time.