York County house fire leaves one dead

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in Dover Township, York County on Wednesday evening.

According to York County Emergency Dispatch, the fire began around 2:24 p.m. on the 4000 block of Hikey Street.

One person died due to fire-related injuries, dispatch confirmed.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, or if additional people were injured at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way and will provide more information as it becomes available.

