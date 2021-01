The crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Queenswood Drive, according to dispatch.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Queenswood Drive in York Township, according to emergency dispatch and York Area Regional Police.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. It occurred on Queenswood Drive near Maplewood Drive and Bristol Drive, police say.

The roadway is expected to be closed for the near future while police and emergency personnel remain on-scene.