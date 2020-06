I-83 northbound, between Exit 33 and 34, currently still shut down while police investigate the crash.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatch says the coroner was called to the scene of an early morning crash on I-83 in York County.

Around 3:00 a.m., police were dispatched to I-83 northbound Exit 33 Yocumtown for a vehicle crash.

Dispatch says the coroner was called to the scene but it is currently unknown how many people were involved in the crash.