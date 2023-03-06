Coroner called to crash in York County

York County's public information officer, Ted Czech, said first responders were dispatched to the scene at 2:24 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The county coroner is at the scene of a crash in York County.

First responders were dispatched to the 6900 block of Woodbine Road in Peach Bottom Township at 2:24 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Pennsylvania State Police said one person was dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

Officials have not yet disclosed the number of people involved or any injuries.

Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company 57 is asking the public to find alternative travel routes as the road remains closed. Units will be on the scene for an extended time period.

State police are investigating.