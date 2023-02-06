Coroner called to fire in Fairview Township

According to emergency dispatchers, the fire broke out shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 6.

YORK, Pa. — York County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that the coroner was called to an early morning structure fire Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 6.

While there's no word on injuries or fatalities, dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene.

As of 2 a.m., the fire is marked under control, but the scene is still active.

The Fairview Township Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.