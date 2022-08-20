Coroner called to crash in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in West Manchester Township.
First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Trinity and Baker Roads at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20.
There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but dispatch has confirmed it is fatal.
West Manchester Township Police is investigating.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.