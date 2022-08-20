Coroner called to crash in West Manchester Township

The York County coroner responded to a vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in West Manchester Township.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Trinity and Baker Roads at 4 p.m. on Aug. 20.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but dispatch has confirmed it is fatal.

West Manchester Township Police is investigating.