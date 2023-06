All eastbound lanes are closed at the Wrightsville exit.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — All eastbound lanes of Route 30 are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Hellam Township on Saturday afternoon.

York County 911 says the coroner has been called to the scene of the crash, but the number of people involved is unknown at this time.

First responders were called to the crash at the Wrightsville exit at around 3:30 p.m.