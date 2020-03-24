Conswala the llama falls short in quest to become the next Cadbury bunny

Earlier this month we met Conswala, a resident at Lucky Us Farms in York Springs. She was beaten out for the award by Lieutenant Dan, an adorable two-legged dog

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. — Conswala the Llama's quest to become the next Cadbury Bunny has come to an unfortunate end.

In a Facebook message posted Tuesday morning, Lucky Us Farm posted the bad news: their star llama was beaten out for the honor by Lieutenant Dan, an admittedly adorabe two-legged dog who won the fan balloting.

The York Springs llama will have to be content with the achievement of being one of the top 10 finalists in Cadbury's annual contest to find its next spokesanimal.

Conswala's family at the farm was gracious in defeat.

"He's an awesome guy with a fantastic message," Lucky Us Farm's post said. Hopefully this will give him a huge platform to inspire all animals and humans to let nothing slow you down and to reach for the stars.

"Conswala is proud of the light-hearted and creative campaign she ran. She left nothing in the basket! Conswala says, 'I love each and every one of you!'"

On behalf of their contestant, Lucky Us Farms thanked all of Conswala's supporters.

"We can't thank all of you enough for all the love and support you showed us," the post said. "We are grateful to our old tried-and-true friends who were behind us every step of the way. We are grateful to the new friends we made and are in total awe of how much you quickly wrapped your arms around Conswala and gave us so much love and support.