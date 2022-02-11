x
York County

Route 462 bridge in York County reopens after replacement

The bridge had been closed since late September for replacement.

YORK, Pa. — The East Market Street bridge that spanned Mill Creek is once again open for travel.

The Route 462 bridge was closed for just over a month while construction crews replaced it as part of a larger project.

PennDOT says this project consists of the replacement of the bridge on an accelerated schedule, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.

Work on the bridge began on Sept. 27 and was completed Nov. 1.

Detours associated with the closure have been lifted.

   

