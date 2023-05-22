York community members celebrate the lives of fallen firefighters

The City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services held the 147th Annual Memorial Service to honor fallen first responders.

YORK, Pa. — Members of the community came together in York to honor fallen members of the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

People joined together at the Saint Matthew Lutheran Church to pray and sing songs.

The City of York's Fire Chief says it's all about remembering the lives of those who passed away.

"This is for the department that knows the citizens in the community that we have served. For our department, it's just to remember those folks that passed throughout the year," said William H. Sleeger Jr.