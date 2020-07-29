Co-owner of York County cemetery receives prison term for defrauding customers

Arminda Martin pleaded guilty to conspiring with her husband, Theodore, to defraud customers out of nearly $500,000 over a six-year span, prosecutors say.

DOVER, Pa. — The co-owner of a York County cemetery that made headlines for defrauding hundreds of customers out of thousands of dollars from 2010 to 2016 will serve a year in prison and two years of probation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Arminda Martin, 49, was sentenced Tuesday by Chief District Court Judge John E. Jones III. Her prison term was adjusted downward by about 32 months to reflect time she's served for a related fraud scheme in Ohio, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Martin and her husband, Theodore Martin, were the owners of Suburban Memorial Gardens in Dover. The Martins previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud 223 customers out of nearly $500,000 over a six-year span, according to Freed.

Instead of applying customer payments to cemetery services and products, the Martins embezzled the money for their own personal use, including gambling, Freed said.