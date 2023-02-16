City of York will resume street cleaning parking enforcement on March 15

Street cleaning enforcement will continue through March 28, city officials announced Thursday.

YORK, Pa. — The City of York on Thursday announced that citywide street-sweeping will resume next month.

Street cleaning enforcement will resume on Tuesday, March 15, and continue until October 28, city officials said in a press release.

All residents should follow the posted parking restrictions for street sweeping, the press release said.

Anyone with questions about street sweeping can call the Highway Bureau at (717) 849-2320 or the Parking Bureau at (717) 849-2230.