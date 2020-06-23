City of York reminds residents not to dump yard waste at closed facility

YORK, Pa. — The City of York reminded residents Tuesday that its Yard Waste Facility at Memorial Stadium will remain closed through at least the end of July, if not longer, and may not be used at this time.
The facility will remain closed as long as York's furloughs and reduced staffing hours continue, the city said. The facility may not be used at this time, and violators who illegally dump yard waste there can be fined up to $600.
Curbside customers may continue using the weekly curbside yard waste collections to dispose of yard waste, the city said. Yard waste should be placed at the designated pick-up point for collection on the normal recycling day.
The city said yard waste must kept separate from the normal trash and must be prepared for collection according to these specifications:
- BRUSH: Bundled branches, each branch must be less than 4” in diameter (maximum bundle size: 3’ x 3’ and 40 pounds); or use authorized yellow yard waste cans (maximum: 40 pounds). No yard waste/branches should extend above the rim of cans or bags.
- LEAVES/PRUNINGS/GARDEN RESIDUE (NO GRASS CLIPPINGS): Use biodegradable kraft paper bags (maximum: 32 gallons; 40 pounds); or use authorized yellow yard waste cans (maximum: 40 pounds). NO yard waste/branches should extend above the rim of cans or bags.
- Customers are reminded that plastic bags are NOT allowed for yard waste and will result in no collection. Do NOT line yard waste cans with bags. Grass clippings should be placed in with regular trash and count toward the normal trash bag limit.