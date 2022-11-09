City of York prepares for possible flooding Friday

With the forecast calling for heavy rain, city officials urged residents to check their homes' gutters and downspouts for leaf clogs, as well as drains and inlets.

YORK, Pa. — With Friday's forecast calling for heavy rain and localized flooding in south central Pennsylvania, the City of York is asking residents to keep up-to-date on changing weather conditions and prepare for potential flooding.

"Rainfall in some areas may exceed two inches," the city's communications office said in a press release. "The City of York urges residents to monitor the forecast for updates."

City officials are also urging residents to check the gutters and downspouts of their homes for leaf clogging or other debris, and look for the same in and around curbs and other street inlets.

"These actions will help prevent local street and property flooding," the city said.

Residents who are keeping leaves piled in the street for pickup are asked to make sure the leaves are piled at least 6-8 inches from the curb, which will allow storm water to flow freely into storm drains.

"The Highway Department will be working to get as many leaf piles out of the street as possible before Friday," the city said.