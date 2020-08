The road will be closed between W. Mason Ave. and W. Market St. from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday so that workers can perform repair work

YORK, Pa. — The City of York announced Monday that the Public Works Highway Bureau will be performing repaving work on S. Penn Street between W. Mason Ave and W. Market Street beginning on Wednesday.

As a result, the affected portion of S. Penn St. will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, the city said.