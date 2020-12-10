x
Woman charged in York shooting Saturday

Cierra Wean is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses in the alleged shooting, which occurred during an altercation on the 400 block of Park St.
Credit: York City Police
Cierra Wean

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for a woman charged in a shooting that left one person injured Saturday on the 400 block of Park Street.

Cierra Wean, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, two counts of simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person in the incident, which occurred around 5:31 p.m., police say.

The alleged shooting occurred after an altercation, according to police. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on Wean's whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police via its Tip Line (717) 849-2004 or the main number at (717) 324-2168.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.