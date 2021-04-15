York woman accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter

Cierra Allen, 30, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Her daughter is in critical condition, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a 30-year-old York woman with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly stabbed her five-year-old daughter Wednesday morning.

Cierra Monigy Allen, of the first block of W. Maple St., was charged after an investigation that began when York City Police were dispatched to York Hospital at 8:05 a.m., police say. The victim was brought to the hospital by a relative after sustaining multiple stab wounds, according to police.

The relative told police that when she arrived at Allen's home, she found the victim on a couch, bleeding from multiple wounds to her stomach.

"The victim told (the relative) 'Mommy did it,'" police say in the criminal complaint affidavit.

Another relative told police they witnessed Allen stabbing the girl while the girl pleaded with her to stop, according to the complaint.

Staff at the hospital told police the girl had sustained stab wounds to her stomach and back.

The victim was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition, according to police. She allegedly told staff at Hershey Medical Center that her mother tried to kill her, according to police.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow issued the following statement after Allen's arrest: