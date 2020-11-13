Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park will open this year, with COVID-19 modifications in place

The annual event will be open from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. Guests must pre-purchase tickets for designated times; no walk-up guests will be permitted inside.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic won't be enough to prevent a little Christmas Magic from happening in York County this year.

The annual "Christmas Magic: A Festival of Lights" at Rocky Ridge County Park will open this year, with COVID-19 modifications in place, according to the York County Department of Parks and Recreation, which puts on the display every year.

The display will be open from Nov. 27 through December 31 (closed Dec. 24 and 25). The park will be open from 6-9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rocky Ridge County Park is located east of York, 1.5 miles north of U.S. Route 30, off Mount Zion Road (PA Route 24).

To help keep everyone safe and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the following modifications will be in place at the park this year:

Timed tickets must be purchased online in advance.

The event will be held outdoors as a walk-through light display only. There will be no buildings enclosed or open to the public with the exception of restrooms. This means: There will be no Santa Claus, train displays, Parks Volunteer Food Stand, live entertainment, or Pet Night.

Picnic tables for eating or congregating will not be available.

All state guidelines will be followed including requirements for masks and social distancing on the trail.

Restrooms will have additional sanitizing throughout the night by maintenance staff. Masks will be required inside the restroom facilities.

The number of people for each timed ticket time slot will be reduced to accommodate state guidelines.

Refunds and rescheduling will be allowed if you or a member of your party are sick, exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. If you need to reschedule due to COVID-19, please contact the park office at (717) 840-7440, and press 2.

The challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic are such that restrictions and state guidelines are constantly evolving. Event plans and restrictions are subject to change without notice.

Tickets cost $5 for adults, seniors, and childrean ages 4 and up. Children age 3 and under are free.

Admission to Christmas Magic will be by timed tickets only every day of the week; Monday through Sunday, which can be purchased starting November 12 at ChristmasMagicYork.com.

Timed tickets will be required for entry each night, walk-ins will not be permitted.