Child struck in hit-and-run crash; police search for suspect

The passenger side mirror of a gray sedan allegedly struck an 11-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle on Brodbeck Road. Police are searching for a suspect.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that hurt an 11-year-old.

Police say the crash occurred on Feb. 8 around 6:37 p.m. in the 6400 block of Brodbeck Road in Manheim Township.

The passenger side mirror of a gray sedan traveling east on Brodbeck Road allegedly struck an 11-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle in the same direction. Police say investigators were able to determine that the car was a 2008-2012 Honda Accord based on pieces of the mirror found at the scene.

The girl was wearing her helmet and her parents took her to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Police are still attempting to locate the striking vehicle and driver.