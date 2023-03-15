x
York County

Child struck in hit-and-run crash; police search for suspect

The passenger side mirror of a gray sedan allegedly struck an 11-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle on Brodbeck Road. Police are searching for a suspect.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that hurt an 11-year-old.

Police say the crash occurred on Feb. 8 around 6:37 p.m. in the 6400 block of Brodbeck Road in Manheim Township.

The passenger side mirror of a gray sedan traveling east on Brodbeck Road allegedly struck an 11-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle in the same direction. Police say investigators were able to determine that the car was a 2008-2012 Honda Accord based on pieces of the mirror found at the scene.

The girl was wearing her helmet and her parents took her to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Police are still attempting to locate the striking vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

