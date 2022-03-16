Missouri man jailed for producing pornographic videos of 12-year-old York child in 2018

25-year-old James Tyler Murphy, of Amoret, Missouri, admitted to making the videos between April 3 and April 28 in 2018, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

A Missouri man will serve up to 15 years in prison for producing pornographic videos of a 12-year-old York County child in 2018, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

James Tyler Murphy, 25, of Amoret, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Connor after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography in July 2021, Gurganus said.

Murphy admitted to producing the videos between April 3 and April 28 in 2018, according to Gurganus.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Harrisburg Resident Office.