Child drowns in neighbors pond in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A boy has died after drowning in a neighbors pond according to the York County Coroner.
The incident happened in the 5400 block of Board Road in East Manchester Township on Wednesday April 22.
In a release, the coroner says the boy escaped his caregivers watch, and walked over to a neighbors fish pond where he was unresponsive.
The death has been ruled accidental.
Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating.
The boys identity will be released after additional family notification.