x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

york-county

Child drowns in neighbors pond in York County

The coroner says the boy escaped his caregivers watch and walked over to the neighbors pond, where he was found unresponsive sometime later.
Credit: WPMT
Police Tape

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A boy has died after drowning in a neighbors pond according to the York County Coroner. 

The incident happened in the 5400 block of Board Road in East Manchester Township on Wednesday April 22.

In a release, the coroner says the boy escaped his caregivers watch, and walked over to a neighbors fish pond where he was unresponsive. 

The death has been ruled accidental. 

Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating. 

The boys identity will be released after additional family notification. 